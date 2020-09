Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eiffel Tower has been evacuated over a reported bomb threat.

A large area around the Paris landmark is said to have been cordoned off by police, with people urged to stay away from the area.

French media reported that police were given an anonymous tip at around 12pm local time that a bomb had been placed in the tower.

A police investigation is now underway in the seventh arrondissement, where the tower is located, local media reported.

