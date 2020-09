Mars Drops Uncle Ben’s Brand For Promoting Racial Stereotypes The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original. Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled...

US health authorities warn about Halloween celebrations amid coronavirus pandemic The coronavirus has put a new scare into Halloween celebrations in the United States. As million...

ING: Transaction named in ‘FinCEN’ leaks was administrative mistake ING Group NV on Wednesday hit back at reports citing the "FinCEN Files," that said a Polish ING sub...

UK finance firms revert to home working as government advice shifts Banks and insurers in Britain have ordered hundreds of staff to work from home home again, just day...

Britain is not taking a Swedish approach to COVID-19 -minister Britain is not taking a Swedish approach to COVID-19 said foreign minister Dominic Raab when asked ...

Brazil’s Bolsonaro blames indigenous people for Amazon fires in U.N. speech Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations that indigenous people in the Amazon were...

India’s coronavirus infections surge again after dip India's coronavirus infections surged again on Wednesday, a day after falling to their lowest figur...

Amazon launches climate-friendly program to help shop for sustainable products Amazon.com Inc, the world's biggest online retailer, announced the launch of a climate-friendly pro...

Denmark in moderate recession Denmark's economy is in moderate recession, its central bank said on Wednesday, and it forecast a 3...

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat The Eiffel Tower has been evacuated over a reported bomb threat. A large area around the Paris l...

HSBC halts return to office plan in Britain HSBC has paused its plan to return more staff to office working in Britain, in common with other fi...

UK’s new COVID measures met with scepticism, confusion The British government on Wednesday defended its new, stricter coronavirus measures against critici...

7,000 trucks could face two-day Brexit delays at Dover The Daily Telegraph reports that up to 70% of trucks travelling to the European Union might not be ...

Possible missile carrier spotted at North Korea parade practice A vehicle that may be carrying a ballistic missile has been spotted at a parade training ground in ...

Fujifilm’s Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19 Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday its Avigan drug reduced viral loads and symptoms of COVID-...

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat A general view of the Eiffel tower from Trocadero square in Paris, France. According to media re...

Germany does not recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president after swearing in Germany still does not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as president of Belarus even after his inaugu...

Australia counts record 470 stranded whales as rescue continues Rescuers were racing against the tide on Wednesday to free whales beached off the Australian coast,...

UPDATED: European Union seeks to overhaul defunct migration policies The European Union's executive proposed on Wednesday overhauling the bloc's broken migration and as...