Eight journalists killed while covering war in Ukraine

According to Reporters without Borders, eight journalists were killed while reporting the war on the ground, while another 32 lost their lives on the line of duty or in their homes. Angelina Kariakina, Head of News at the public service broadcaster in Ukraine told a Media Freedom seminar hosted by the European Parliament in Strasbourg that journalists were working for large parts of the day from bomb shelters, although she still described herself as lucky that she can actually do her job.

Speaking from Kiev suburbs, Kariakina said that more than a dozen TV towers were attacked by the Russians, making broadcasting a hard task. She explained how all of the Ukrainian media is currently broadcasting from shelters giving the continuity of Russian attacks, putting further financial strain on them. Many newsrooms were forced to relocate from their home towns/regions and reconsider how their studio and offices look like, which is a huge challenge for smaller independent outlets.

“If you’re covering the situation in Donbas, it’s not just life vests that you need. You need several gallons of gas, a generator. Everything needs to be in your van to do your job. There are no energy stations, no hotels, and this is without considering the very dangerous security situation” Kariakina explained.

epaselect epa09780968 A jet missile wedged into a damaged roadside in the aftermath of Russian military operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

She called on European journalists to take time out from covering the breaking news from the war to learn about what happened in Ukraine in the past two decades, including the Revolution of Dignity and the invasion of Crimea to understand the historical context which is a crucial part of the war. She also insisted for reporting to go beyond the tragedy of the war. “Ukraine is still a functioning country – we go to work, businesses work, factories operate. It is a vibrant, democratic country with very vibrant regions: this story must be told too. War is not just tragedy and loss, but also about solidarity.”

Kariakna also addressed the issue of Russian propaganda and disinformation which needs to be addressed strongly. On Wednesday, Ukraine accused Russia of organising a “propaganda show” in occupied Kherson after Russian-installed officials said they were preparing to defend the city from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, also accused Russia of trying to scare Kherson residents with what he described as fake newsletters about Ukrainian shelling of the city in southern Ukraine.

