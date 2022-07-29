El Pais reports Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5-million-euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The prosecutor’s office and Shakira’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.

This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

Photo – Colombian singer Shakira . EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni