Elderly home residents start getting second Covid jab

Health authorities said today that elderly persons living in public and private nursing homes, together with all frontliners working with them, started receiving the second dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

The first two elderly persons to have received the first jab earlier this month were among those to have received the second dose today.

The Minister for Active Ageing, Michael Farrugia, said that with the current roll-out of the vaccination process all persons living in elderly homes, whether private or public, will have received their second dose by end of February.

The Minister himself received the first dose of the vaccine.

