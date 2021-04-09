Employers need clear guidelines for Vaccination at the Workplace – MEA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Employers’ Association called for a legislative framework and clear guidelines in order to ensure a healthy work environment, which is in everyone’s interest. It reiterated its position to issue a Digital Green Certificate and to expedite the vaccine to employees who cannot telework to achieve herd immunity within the shortest time-frame possible.

In a statement, the MEA said that employers need assurances about handling employees who opt not to be vaccinated without justifiable reason. In such cases, whilst employees will be exercising their right not to vaccinate – since till now it is not mandatory – employers also have a duty to protect the workplace and the other employees from infection by having such employees undergo mandatory, regular testing.

The frequency of testing should be determined by the health authorities. Any related costs, including work assessments to accommodate such persons are to be carried by the employee. Moreover, quarantine leave should not be paid by the employer in such cases. Employers should also be able to ask for certification of vaccination prior to employing someone, the statement added.

