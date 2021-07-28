England scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated U.S., EU arrivals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

England will allow fully vaccinated travellers from the United States and European Union to arrive without needing to quarantine from August 2, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

He said the changes would apply to those with a U.S. or European accepted vaccine. Arivals will still need to do the usual pre-departure test and take a PCR test on day two of returning to England.

Britain expects the United States to ease some of its travel restrictions in the future, UK Transport Secretary added after he removed the quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated U.S. and European arrivals from next week.

“We can’t change (the rules) on the other side but we do expect that in time they’ll release that executive order which was actually signed by the previous president and bans inward travel,” he told broadcasters.

Shapps also said the next opportunity to review the status of travellers from France, which is at an amber plus level requiring quarantine, would be at the end of next week.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN