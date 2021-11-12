England’s COVID prevalence falls back from highest level of the year, ONS says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England fell back to about 1 in 60 people in the week ending Nov. 6, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Friday, dropping back from its highest level of the year.

Prevalence had been 1 in 50 people for the two weeks previously, which was the highest level estimated by the ONS since the week ending Jan. 2.

Recorded cases and estimated prevalence of infection have both dropped back from peaks hit before a school half-term holiday at the end of last month.