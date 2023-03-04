EP President Roberta Metsola visits Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that she has hope that the EU accession negotiations could begin as early as this year. She said she was impressed by the pace at which the country was making progress.

DPA news agency’s report carried on aNews said that the President of the European Parliament is urging an expansion of arms deliveries to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Member states should seriously consider sending fighter jets to Ukraine,” Metsola said on Saturday on the sidelines of a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, adding that she would continue to call for providing all the equipment Ukraine needed for victory.

Zelenskyy thanked Metsola for her support in the first days of the war and for adapting the resolution to support Ukraine’s EU candidate status.

Emotional moment today as I laid flowers on behalf of the people of Europe to remember all those killed – including Yuriy Ruf, who was killed by Russian mortars on 1 April. It was especially poignant for me as that was the day I first visited Ukraine.



We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/Bqac1E0XEs — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) March 4, 2023

On Saturday, Metsola participated in the Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Memorial to Fallen Soldiers with H.E. Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Translation

dpa / aNews / EPA

Photo – A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Roberta Metsola (L), the President of the European Parliament, sit for their meeting in Lviv, Ukraine, 04 March 2023. Metsola arrived in Ukraine to meet with top officials and express their support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

