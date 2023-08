Reading Time: < 1 minute

The picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view of the Bavois Castle, in Bavois, Switzerland.

The Chateau de Bavois was built in the 14th century.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

