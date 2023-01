Reading Time: < 1 minute

A picture taken with a drone shows a kayaker and a group of sharks below him in the shallow water near the hot water stream of the Orot Rabin power plant in the Mediterranean Sea, northern city of Hadera, Israel.

In recent years, a group of dusky sharks and sandbar sharks appear every winter in front of the hot water stream of the Orot Rabin Israeli power plant in Hadera. The special phenomenon attracts people for a rare opportunity to closely examine the wild animal.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

