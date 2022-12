Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning fog and smog hover over the city of Zakopane as seen from Szymoszkowa Glade, southern Poland.

The Polish Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) according to its website predicts continous sub-zero temperatures for the mountainous region in the upcoming days.

Via EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first