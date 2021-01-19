EU Agenda: 19 January-22 January

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tuesday 19 January: European Parliament debate on the EU global strategy on Covid-19 vaccinations

Wednesday 20 January: Commissioner Sinkevičius holds a virtual meeting with Mr Costel Alexe, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Ms Vĕra Jourová holds a video meeting with Mr Morgan Johansson, Minister for Justice and Migration of Sweden

Thursday 21 January: Start of the EIB annual economics conference.

Mr Josep Borrell chairs and delivers a speech via videoconference at the 10th anniversary of the Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI).



Friday 22 January: Mr Josep Borrell holds a videoconference call with Ms Monica Juma, Minister for Defence of Kenya.

Mr. Didier Reynders participates via videoconference in the meeting on Environmental Compliance and Governance Forum

