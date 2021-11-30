Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events going on in the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission

Tuesday 30 November: the Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Emer Cooke will debate with the Environment and Public Health Committee the latest developments in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign (including reviews, authorisations for paediatric use and boosters), as well as recent developments around COVID-19 therapeutics and the general epidemiological situation at the European Parliament.

Wednesday 1 December: The Internal Market Committee will have its first exchange of views on the proposal for a common charger for electronic devices, long requested by Parliament.

Thursday 2 December: Ministers will discuss the rise in energy prices in the EU. The discussion will feed into the preparations of the European Council of 16-17 December, which will revert to this issue.

Friday 3 December: the 16th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), bringing together MEPs and parliamentarians from the Mediterranean countries, will kick off with remarks by Parliament’s President Sassoli.