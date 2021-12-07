Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission:

Tuesday 7 December: Economic and financial affairs ministers will be invited to adopt a general approach on updating rules for reduced value-added-tax rates, following on from a 2018 Commission proposal that set out to update the list of goods and services for which reduced rates or exemptions are allowed.

Wednesday 8 December: Presidency of the Council of the EU event on research and innovation: Over the last year, different sectors have announced preparatory work on data spaces, aiming to foster a single market for data. Semantic interoperability is the key enabler for data to flow within the EU and across sectors.

Thursday 9 December: Home affairs ministers will take stock of progress regarding the directive on the resilience of critical entities.

Friday 10 December: MEPs and national parliamentarians will gather for the third High-Level Conference on Migration and Asylum. They will debate migration partnerships with non-EU countries and the state of play on the proposal for a Pact on Migration and Asylum.