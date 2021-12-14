Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Commission and European Council this week

14 December: Ministers will aim to approve the conclusions on the enlargement / stabilisation and association process. They will prepare the European Council to be held on 16 December 2021.

15 December: The High-Level Expert Group on “The Economic and Societal Impact of Research and Innovation” (ESIR) will advise the Commission on how to develop a forward-looking and transformative R&I policy.

16 December: EU leaders will discuss developments related to COVID-19, crisis management and resilience, energy prices, security and defence, external aspects of migration and the situation in Belarus at the European Council

17 December: An event by the Presidency of the Council of the EU will look at the development of national neurological strategies in all EU countries and how EU instruments can facilitate creation of those plans.