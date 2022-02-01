Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the EU Parliament, Council and Commission

Tuesday 01 February: Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union, including Disinformation

Wednesday 02 February: Committee on Development with the Committee on Foreign Affairs, an exchange of views with the EEAS on the situation in Burkina Faso and Mali

Thursday 03 February: Parliament President Roberta Metsola meets with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mr Mark Rutte

Friday 04 February: Josep Borrell in Washington, United States (until 08/02): participates in the EU-US Energy Council