Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, the European Council and European Commission:

Tuesday 8 February: The Civil Liberties Committee will discuss the situation of migrants in Poland and at the border with Belarus, with Poland’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Rights Hanna Machinska.

Wednesday 9 February: Political groups will prepare for the 14-17 February plenary session, where MEPs will debate and vote on a new European strategy to fight cancer, EU-Russia relations and the EU’s common foreign, security and defence policy, strengthening rules on toy safety, and boosting offshore renewable energy.

Thursday 10 February: The Environment and Public Health Committee will adopt its position on proposed rules to govern the entire battery product life cycle, from design to end-of-life. MEPs will vote on amendments on sustainability and safety criteria (e.g. recycled content and carbon footprint), labelling, due diligence as well as waste management, and other issues.

Friday 11 February: The European Citizens’ Panel on “EU in the world / Migration” will meet at the European Institute for Public Administration in Maastricht and online to deliver its recommendations.