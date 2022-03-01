Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission, as Europe grapples with the Russian- Ukraine conflict: the greatest threat to its security since World War II:

01 March: The plenary will discuss EU responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, including EU sanctions agreed at an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on 24 February. MEPs will vote on a resolution.

02 March: The Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee is organising an inter-parliamentary meeting on ”An ambitious future for Europe’s women after COVID-19: mental load, gender equality in teleworking and unpaid care work after the pandemic”. President Metsola, French Minister for Equality Elisabeth Moreno, Equality Commissioner Dalli and Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdottir are among the speakers.

03 March: Coreper Meeting discussing external relations and justice and home affairs

04 March: On 4 March 2022, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) and the European Commission (EC) are hosting a conference on ‘A sustainable future for the European industry’.