Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council:

12 April: European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli delivers a keynote speech via videoconference at the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe Conference, “Work-life balance as a leverage for women’s, empowerment and promoting gender equality”

13 April: Ms. Stella Kyriakides in Nicosia, Cyprus delivers a speech at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre

14 April: MEPs of the Delegation to the Euro-Latin America Parliamentary Assembly, headed by Chair Javi LÓPEZ (S&D, ES), will be in Buenos Aires (Argentina) for the 14th plenary session of the Assembly. Economic recovery, lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the geopolitical consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be some of the topics of discussion with their Latin American counterparts.

15 April: A seminar jointly organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the EU and the EU’s Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN) on the fight against radicalisation in prisons will take place. Its aim is to present the measures implemented in detention facilities for detecting and evaluating radicalisation, as well as the methods for monitoring and rehabilitating radicalised persons in open custody, based on examples of concrete cases from EU Member States.