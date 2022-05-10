Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events at the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission

10 May: In the context of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Security and Defence Subcommittee will debate with Ambassador Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on the safety and security of nuclear installations in Ukraine.

11 May: The Environment and Public Health Committee will vote on draft legislation to strengthen the CO2 emission performance standards for new passenger cars and new light commercial vehicles in line with the EU’s increased climate ambition.

12 May: The Foreign Affairs Committee will adopt a series of recommendations to Council and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to further strengthen the EU’s response to global security threats and its ability to keep citizens safe.