Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Council and the European Commission:

17 May: the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety will adopt six reports, part of the “Fit for 55 in 2030 package”, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

18 May: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will discuss with the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee (IMCO) the impact of the recently agreed Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in preparation of IMCO’s delegation to Silicon Valley (23-27 May).

19 May: Following a debate on 4 May, MEPs will vote on Thursday on a resolution about the social and economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the EU’s response. The same day, they will also discuss energy security and the recent cuts to gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria.

20 May: The Foreign Affairs Council in its development configuration will be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. It will exchange views on the global implications of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, with a focus on food security and the multilateral response.