Статус кандидата в ЄС для України: Чому це важливо / EU Candidate Status for Ukraine: Why does it Matter

(English version below)

23 червня 2022-го року Європейська Рада надала Україні статус кандидата в ЄС – перший офіційний крок до членства в Євросоюзі. Як уже протягом багатьох років зрозуміли інші країни, вступ до ЄС – непростий шлях. Багато політичних лідерів були непохитні в тому, що в Україні потрібно впровадити широкий спектр реформ, щоб бодай почати переговори. Та, якщо до перспективи фактичного членства залишається багато років, то що ж означає статус кандидата для України, особливо в умовах, коли йде тривала війна?

По-перше, отримання статусу кандидата – ознака схвалення. Це також визнання прогресу, якого країна досягла в рамках Угоди про асоціацію з 2014-го року. По-друге, це рішення справді пожвавить впровадження реформ і вплине на прийняття політичних рішень в українському уряді.

Є довгий перелік вимог для вступу до ЄС, і Києву потрібно буде досягти значних успіхів у різноманітних секторах, включаючи судову реформу, гарантії особистих свобод та модернізацію правил ведення бізнесу, щоб забезпечити остаточне членство. Громадяни, безсумнівно, отримають вигоду від реформ, передбачених для досягнення таких вимог.

Україна вже відчула переваги цього, оскільки проводить ефективні реформи, необхідні для безвізового режиму поїздок до ЄС.

Статус кандидата підвищить інвестиційну привабливість України та створення робочих місць. Рішення також відкриває двері для отримання мільйонів євро фінансової допомоги, яку ЄС надає країнам, що готуються приєднатися до клубу, включаючи гранти, інвестиції, а також технічну допомогу.

Хоча ці фінансові та технічні моменти залишаються важливими, надання статусу кандидата в ЄС також слід розглядати в контексті російського вторгнення в Україну. Цей статус є надзвичайно рішучим свідченням Росії про те, що Європа підтримує Україну та готова до подальшої інтеграції країни, незважаючи на конфлікт, спричинений значною мірою протидією Кремля європейським і західним амбіціям України.

Протягом багатьох років політологи були схильні поміщати Україну в своєрідну геополітичну сіру зону між Росією та Європою. Це рішення поставило Київ на чітку європейську траєкторію, подалі від хватки Москви та кремлівського проекту Економічного союзу, який Володимир Путін хотів для Росії, Білорусі та України.

Європейський парламент, єдина демократично обрана політична інституція ЄС, рішуче наполягав на цьому. У резолюції, яка рішуче підтримала це рішення, євродепутати заявили, що в контексті жорстокої російської агресії проти України цей крок демонструє лідерство, рішучість та перспективу.

Президентка Європейського парламенту Роберта Мецола заявила, що статус кандидата України – це поштовх для безпрецедентного порядку денного реформ, це означатиме доступ до програм і, що найголовніше, це дасть надію тим, хто страждає в Україні. Депутат Європарламенту від ЄНП від Мальти Девід Каса повторив ці думки, стверджуючи, що «жорстокість, свідками якої ми стали в Україні, нелегко забути. Український народ продемонстрував мужність і витривалість. Місце України в Європейському Союзі».

Крім усього цього, статус кандидата в ЄС передбачає значні нематеріальні вигоди. На думку Віталія Сича, шеф-редактора «Медіа Дім НВ», головна причина насправді емоційна. «Українцям потрібні позитивні новини та проблиск надії в ці болючі часи».

За словами президента України Володимира Зеленського, для України це «перший крок на шляху до членства в ЄС, який, безумовно, наблизить нашу Перемогу».

Але виграє не лише Україна. І Європа теж. Війна змінила параметри безпеки на континенті, і в сьогоднішньому геополітичному сценарії неможливо уявити європейську стабільність без стабільності в Україні, а членство в ЄС сприятиме цьому в довгостроковій перспективі.

EU Candidate Status for Ukraine: Why does it Matter

On 23 June 2022, the European Council granted EU candidate status to Ukraine – the first official step towards EU membership. As other countries have learnt through the years, EU accession is no easy feat at all. A number of political leaders were adamant that Ukraine would need to implement a vast array of reforms before negotiations could even begin. If the prospect of actual membership is thus years away, what does candidate status mean for Ukraine, particularly as a long-drawn war, fuelled by an aggressive invasion, goes on?

Firstly, achieving candidate status has often been described as a first seal of approval. It is also a recognition of the progress the country has made under the Association Agreement since 2014. Secondly, this decision will indeed revitalize efforts towards reform and impact political decision-making within the Ukrainian government.

There is a long list of requirements for joining the EU, and Kiev will need to make significant advancements in a variety of sectors, including judicial reform, individual liberties, and in the modernisation of business regulations in its bid to secure eventual membership. Citizens are likely to benefit from reforms taking place to achieve such requirements.

Ukraine has already experienced the benefit of this, with the country carrying out effective reforms required to be able to be granted visa-free EU travel.

Candidate status will also increase the attractiveness of Ukraine as an investment destination and job creation. The decision also opens the door to millions of euro in financial assistance which the EU for countries preparing to join the club, including grants, investment as well as technical assistance.

While these financial and technical consideration remain important, the granting of EU candidate status also needs to be seen in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This status sends a very strong statement to Russia that Europe stands with Ukraine, and is ready to integrate the country further, despite the conflict driven in large part by Kremlin opposition to Ukraine’s European and Western ambitions.

For years, political analysts have tended to place Ukraine in a sort of geopolitical grey zone between Russia and Europe. This decision set Kiev on a clear European trajectory, away from Moscow’s grasp and the Kremlin’s Economic Union project which Vladimir Putin wanted for Russia, Belarus and the same Ukraine.

The European Parliament, the EU’s sole democratically-elected political institution, had pushed strongly for this move to take place. In a resolution which strongly supported this decision, MEPs said that in the context of the brutal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, this move equates to showing leadership, resolve and vision.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that Ukraine’s candidate status will mean an impetus for an unprecedented reform agenda, it will mean access to programmes, and most significantly it will mean that the hope of those suffering in Ukraine. Maltese EPP MEP David Casa echoed these thoughts, arguing that “the brutality that we have witnessed in Ukraine will not be easily forgotten. The Ukrainian people have demonstrated courage and perseverance. Ukraine’s place is in the European Union”.

On top of all this, EU candidate status bring about a significant intangible consideration. According to Vitaly Sych, Chief Editor of NV Media House, the most important reason is actually an emotional one. “Ukrainians need encouraging news and a glimpse of hope in these painful times”.

In the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for Ukraine, this is “the first step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our Victory closer.”

Yet, it is not only the Ukraine that stands to benefit. Europe does so too. War has reconfigured the continent’s security settings, and in today’s geopolitical scenario, one cannot envisage European stability without stability in Ukraine, and EU membership will contribute to such stability in the longer-term.

