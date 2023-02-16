EU Commission calls on Malta to cease spring hunting of turtle dove / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 16 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EU Commission calls on Malta to cease spring hunting of turtle dove

The European Commission has asked Malta to correctly apply the Birds Directive, specifically ceasing the spring hunting of turtle dove. Malta has authorised derogations for the hunting of quail since 2011, and the live-capturing of golden plover and song thrush since 2012, but has failed to establish a general system of protection of wild birds against illegal killing and capturing. To also address its concerns regarding spring hunting of turtle dove, the Commission is now sending an additional letter of formal notice to Malta.

MDA threatens blacklisting of rogue operators

Malta’s development lobby is threatening to blacklist “rogue operators” who are giving the construction sector a bad name.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Malta Developers Association said that, in the absence of a licencing system for contractors, “MDA will be taking note of rogue contractors and make sure that its members do not use their services. The Association said that it was giving its last warning to all operators in the construction industry and is going to take action so as to ensure that such misbehavior is not tolerated.”

FDI registers significant increase in 2022

Foreign direct investment in Malta increased by €2,000 million during the first half of 2022 – an increase of almost €430 million compared with the same period of the previous year. The National Statistics Office said that the foreign direct investment reached €208.6 billion till last June, an increase of €8.3 billion over the same period of 2021. Maltese investment in other countries amounted to €57.8 billion, a reduction of €748.3 million over the previous year.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first