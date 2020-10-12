Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
EU Commission tightens rules for senior staff after Commisioner tests positive

The European Commission is tightening rules for senior staff to prevent further coronavirus infections, after Commissioner Mariya Gabriel announced she tested positive Saturday.

POLITICO reports that the “Special chefs” meetings, normally made up of commissioners’ cabinet members, legal service staff and secretariat staff to prepare proposals before they go to the College of Commissioners — will now be held virtually, spokesman Eric Mamer said Sunday. Weekly “hebdo” meetings with senior civil servants will still be held in person, but restricted to the heads of cabinet, while other officials will attend virtually.

