EU Commission tightens rules for senior staff after Commisioner tests positive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission is tightening rules for senior staff to prevent further coronavirus infections, after Commissioner Mariya Gabriel announced she tested positive Saturday.

POLITICO reports that the “Special chefs” meetings, normally made up of commissioners’ cabinet members, legal service staff and secretariat staff to prepare proposals before they go to the College of Commissioners — will now be held virtually, spokesman Eric Mamer said Sunday. Weekly “hebdo” meetings with senior civil servants will still be held in person, but restricted to the heads of cabinet, while other officials will attend virtually.

To reduce COVID-19 risks in College activities, measures below now apply

➡️Special chefs meetings=virtual

➡️Hebdo meeting=only heads of cabinet present (mask compulsory) Other services attend virtually

➡️College=(with prior testing)only commissioners, SG, HoC Pres, LS, COMM, SPP — Eric Mamer (@MamerEric) October 11, 2020

POLITICO

Like this: Like Loading...