EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides goes in coronavirus quarantine

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said that she will self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was informed that a close contact has tested positive for COVID 19,” the commissioner tweeted. “I have no symptoms and feel well.”

POLITICO reports that Kyriakides warned Thursday that countries and citizens need to wake up to the dangers of the pandemic’s second wave — or the EU will have to resort to strict lockdowns again.

“We must prevent a situation when governments feel they have no choice but to impose generalized lockdowns,” she said.

On Wednesday, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission’s executive vice president and acting trade commissioner, went into self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

That was a day after European Council President Charles Michel postponed a meeting of EU leaders so that he could go into self-quarantine after a security officer who had been in close contact with him tested positive for the virus.

