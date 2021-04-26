EU ‘confident’ of reaching herd immunity by summer – Breton

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union’s vaccine task force chief on Sunday said the bloc would be able to produce enough vaccines to achieve herd immunity of the EU’s adult population by the middle of July.

“We are confident that we will be able to produce a sufficient number of vaccines to achieve the goal of collective immunity, which means that 70% of the adult population would have been vaccinated by mid-July,” European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

The commissioner made the comments in an interview with the Greek weekly newspaper To Vima.

VIMA/dw

