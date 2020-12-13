EU Council President Michel says EU will not panic as Brexit talks reach climax

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Sunday the EU would not lose its composure as make-or-break talks with Britain over a Brexit trade deal approach their climax.

Michel, who chairs EU summits, told France Inter radio that the European Union wanted a good deal that respected the integrity of its single market.

Asked about Britain’s planned deployment of naval patrol ships to protect its fishing waters in the event of a no-deal outcome to talks, Michel said: “On the European side, we will keep our composure.”

Michel said there were no rifts among EU member states as London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement.

“You cannot put a cigarette paper between (us),” he said, “because there are important matters. We want to preserve, to protect the single market. We are reasonable. We want to maintain close relations (with Britain).”

European Union and UK negotiators have made some progress on narrowing their differences in trade talks since Friday, EU sources told Reuters on Sunday, but there has been no decisive breakthrough on fair competition or fishing rights.

“They are making inroads on some difficult stuff. How to manage divergence and soften the blow for (EU) fishermen is still open,” said one EU diplomat.

Two EU officials confirmed that characterisation of the latest in the tortuous Brexit talks ahead of a call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen later on Sunday.

Main Photo: European Council President Charles Michel . EPA-EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

