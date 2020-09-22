EU foreign policy chief ‘will do whatever he can’ for Belarus sanctions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said he will do whatever he can for sanctions against Belarus to be adopted.

“It is becoming a personal commitment because I understand clearly that the credibility of the European Union and the forging of a Common Foreign Policy depend very much on our capacity to sanction Lukashenko[’s Belarus]. If we are not able to do that, then I understand perfectly that our credibility is at stake,” he said.

The European Commission has mobilised €53 million to support the Belarusian people. “We will very much take care that all of the €53 million goes to the people and does not increase the resources that the Lukashenko government has. These resources are devoted to help Belarusian people and, one way or another, we will very much take care that it goes directly to the Belarusian people,” he added.

