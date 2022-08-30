EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on Tuesday, operator data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,431,488 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET, a similar level to the previous 24 hours.

Russia’s Gazprom said flows through the pipeline will halt completely from Aug. 31 – Sept. 2 while it carries out maintenance.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 37 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Gazprom said it would ship 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Tuesday, the same volume as on Monday.[ nS8N2ZG0DZ]

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,485,188 kWh/h on Tuesday morning at 0800-0900 CET, down from levels above 2,100,000 kWh/h earlier on Tuesday morning.

Flows through the Yamal pipeline have fluctuated over the past 24 hours, dropping as low as 705,402 kWh/h and reaching highs over 3,100,000 kWh/h on Monday.

