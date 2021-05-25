Reading Time: < 1 minute

A meeting of European Union leaders on Tuesday could end without a declaration on how to meet the bloc’s new goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions due to differences over its upcoming overhaul of climate policies, officials said.

Meeting in Brussels, the 27 national leaders will debate the EU’s new target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels, agreed last month. Their previous goal was a 40% cut.

Leaders will air their views about which sectors and countries should carry the heaviest load. They will also send a signal on what policy changes they will accept to deliver the target, before the European Commission publishes a huge package of climate policies in July.

Officials from four EU countries said it was possible climate change would be scrapped from the meeting conclusions, if some countries attempt to include specific requests that would limit what the Commission can propose in July.

via Reuters