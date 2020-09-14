EU medical register shows AstraZeneca’s UK COVID-19 vaccine trials restarted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AstraZeneca’s British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, resumed on Monday, according to the European clinical trials database EudraCT.

The trial’s status changed to “restarted” from “temporarily halted”, the database showed.

The move comes after the British drugmaker said on Saturday it had received the green light from safety watchdogs to resume testing.

The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout.

The patient involved in the study had been reportedly suffering from neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

