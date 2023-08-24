EU military chief casts doubt on Ukraine regaining territory – WELT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union’s military leadership has expressed doubts that Ukraine will regain any territory lost in the war with Russia, according to German newspaper Die Welt.

Ukrainian forces have raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv’s military said, though it was not clear whether the entire community had been liberated from Russian forces.

“A historic day! Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade set up the flag of Ukraine in the village of Robotyne, in one of the hottest destinations – Melitopol,” the brigade said in a post on its Telegram channel.In a video published by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, the Ukrainian flag is seen on a roof of a badly damaged building surrounded by burnt trees.”A blue and yellow flag signed by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was raised on the school destroyed by the Russian invaders on the National Flag Day!” the 47th Brigade said.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group