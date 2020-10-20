EU reacts to Turkish Cypriot Community leader’s Ersin Tatar’s election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Turkish Cypriot community selected Mr. Ersin Tatar as its new leader. “It is important now to see a constructive engagement with a view to reaching a comprehensive settlement and reunification,” the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said.

The European Union supports the resumption of negotiations, under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), and remains fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, and of reunification based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, within the UN framework and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, including UNSC resolutions 550 and 789, and in line with the principles on which the EU is founded. A solution to the Cyprus problem would be to the benefit of Cyprus and the EU in general.

The EU stands ready to play an active role in supporting these negotiations. A stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and the development of cooperative and mutually beneficial relationships amongst all partners in the region, bilaterally and multilaterally, is in the EU’s strategic interest.

