EU seeks court fine for Hungary over asylum rules

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Friday it was seeking a Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling to fine Hungary over its failure to comply with an earlier judgment on its asylum rules.

The CJEU ruled in December 2017 that Hungary’s legislation on rules and practices in migrant transit zones at the Serbia-Hungary border was contrary to EU law. The legislation allowed Hungarian authorities to deviate from EU rules on asylum on grounds of preserving public order.

“As of today, Hungary has not addressed several aspects of the judgment,” the Commission said in a statement.

