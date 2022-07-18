EU seeks to keep up support for Ukraine despite economic damage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Union foreign ministers sought on Monday to show that the bloc can maintain its financial and military support for Ukraine despite the serious inflationary impact on EU economies five months after Russia’s invasion.

The foreign ministers are likely to approve another 500 million euros ($504.35 million) of EU funding to supply arms to Ukraine, taking the bloc’s security support to 2 billion euros since Russia forces swept into Ukraine on Feb. 24. They are also close to agreeing an import ban on Russian gold.

“We must support Ukraine,” Swedish Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Rydberg said as he arrived for the meeting. “Sweden will raise the importance of agreeing a new package of military support for Ukraine. We will also raise the importance of continuing to strengthen the restrictive measures against Russia,” he said, without going into details.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will address the 27 EU ministers via video conference later on Monday and EU diplomats expect him to plead for more sanctions, more weapons and a continued tough line on Russia.

via Reuters