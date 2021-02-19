EU sends personal protective equipment to Moldova

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Following Moldova’s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Romania has offered various items of personal protective equipment to assist the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The shipment consists of 1,500,000 surgical masks, 100,000 FFP3 masks, 100,000 protective suits and 100,000 gloves. Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The pandemic knows no borders. This is why the European Union and the Member States are committed to help their neighbours in the fight against the pandemic. I am grateful to Romania for their solidarity with Moldova and sending much needed protective equipment.” This comes in addition to earlier deliveries of personal protective equipment and ventilators from Czechia earlier this month and personal protective equipment and disinfectant from Austria and Poland in 2020. The EU coordinates and co-finances the transport costs of these deliveries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30 countries have received assistance in the form of medical or personal protective equipment, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

