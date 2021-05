Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union intends to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations by the end of this year, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Europe “aims at donating at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end 2021”, von der Leyen said kicking off a global health summit in Rome meant to coordinate the world’s fight against the pandemic.

She also added that the European Union will invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa.

The move is meant to make Africa more independent on vaccine production.

Photo: EC – Audiovisual Service