ЄС підтримає Україну у відбудові шкіл – EU to support Ukraine in rebuilding its schools

ЄС підтримає Україну у відбудові шкіл

Європейський Союз допоможе Україні відновити школи, про це сьогодні заявила Президентка Європейської Комісії Урсула фон дер Ляєн. Під час промови « Про стан Євросоюзу» на засіданні Європейського парламенту у Страсбурзі вона анонсувала, що ЄС виділить 100 мільйонів євро на підтримку відновлення українських шкіл, наголосивши, що майбутнє країни починається у школі. За підрахунками, російські ракети пошкодили або зруйнували понад 70 шкіл. «Півмільйона українських дітей розпочали навчальний рік у Європейському Союзі. – Але багато інших в Україні навіть не мають класної кімнати, де вчитися», – сказала фон дер Ляєн.

Президентка Комісії нагадала, як з першого дня Європа стояла на боці України зі зброєю, коштами, гостинністю для біженців і найжорсткішими санкціями, які коли-небудь бачив світ. За її словами, на це надали понад 19 мільярдів євро фінансової допомоги.

Фон дер Ляєн сказала, що санкції дають бажані результати: російський фінансовий сектор перебуває у стадії виживання, близько три чверті російського банківського сектора відрізані від міжнародних ринків, оскільки майже тисяча міжнародних компаній покинули країну.

«Виробництво автомобілів впало на три чверті у порівнянні з минулим роком. Аерофлот припиняє польоти літаків, бо вже немає запчастин. Російські військові використовують чіпи з посудомийних машин та холодильників, аби полагодити військову техніку, бо напівпровідники закінчилися. Промисловість Росії тріщить по всіх швах», – сказала Президентка, характеризуючи занепадаючу російську економіку.

Президентка Комісії також наголосила, що ЄС хоче мобілізувати всю силу Єдиного ринку, що допоможе прискорити зростання економіки та створити можливості в Україні. Для цього Комісія працюватиме з Україною для забезпечення безперебійного доступу до Єдиного ринку і навпаки. «Тепер настав час творити історію успіху і для наших українських друзів».

Перша леді України Олена Зеленська була почесним гостем на засіданні Європарламенту..

The European Union will help Ukraine rebuild its schools, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed today.

During the State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Ursula Von der Leyen announced that the EU will allocate 100 million euros to support the rehabilitation to Ukrainian schools, insisting that the future of the country begins in its school. It is estimated that Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed more than 70 schools.

“Half a million Ukrainian children have started their school year in the European Union. But many others inside Ukraine simply don’t have a classroom to go to”, von der Leyen said.

The Commission President recalled how from day one, Europe has stood at Ukraine’s side, with weapons, funds and, with hospitality for refugees and with the toughest sanctions the world has ever seen”. She said that more than 19 billion euros in financial assistance were provided to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen said that the sanctions were yielding the desired results, arguing that Russia’s financial sector is on life-support, with some three quarters of Russia’s banking sector cut off from international markets, while nearly one thousand international companies have left the country.

“The production of cars fell by three-quarters compared to last year. Aeroflot is grounding planes because there are no more spare parts. The Russian military is taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military hardware, because they ran out of semiconductors. Russia’s industry is in tatters”, the President said, describing Russia’s economy on the path to oblivion.

The Commission President also said that the EU wants to mobilise the full power of the Single Market to help accelerate economic growth and create opportunities in Ukraine. For this reason, the Commission will work with Ukraine to ensuring seamless access to the Single Market and vice-versa. “Now it’s time to make it a success story for our Ukrainian friends, too.”.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska was the guest of honour at the for the State of the Union speech.

European Parliament political groupings call for more support to Ukraine

Ms Von der Leyen’s speech was welcomed the leaders of the political groupings in the European Parliament, who strongly re-iterated the institution’s support towards Ukraine.

Manfred Weber, on behalf of the EPP group, called for a “Winter of solidarity”, recalling how millions of people in Ukraine have lost their home, their future, their livelihoods. He called on European leaders and institutions to provide Ukraine with more funds and arms to win this war. His views were echoed by his socialist counterpart, Iratxe Garcia Perez who described Vladimir Putin as a threat to Europe’s values and international balance. “We have to act quickly, with ambition and solidarity in order to reduce the social and economic impact of the war”, she added.

On behalf of the Greens, MPE Ska Keller added that “altogether we must face this atrocious aggression of Putin by courage and determination”. She joined the chorus of calls for increased support to Ukraine, reminding her fellow parliamentarians that Ukraine has already demonstrated that it was able to withstand the attack and thus it was imperative for Europe to remain on its side”.

