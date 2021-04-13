Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU weekly agenda this week 12-16 April

Tuesday 13 April: MEPs in the Civil Liberties Committee will, for the first time, debate with the Commission the recent proposal for a Digital Green Certificate intended to ease travel between EU Member States during the COVID-19 pandemic. MEPs will also discuss the Certificate’s implications for citizens’ data privacy with the EU Data Protection Supervisor and EU Data Protection Board

Wednesday 14 April: lead MEPs will brief journalists and answer their questions on the latest European Parliament resolutions on Artificial Intelligence, ahead of the Commission’s presentation of the legislative proposal on AI, set for 21 April

Thursday 15 April: The Urban mobility section of the European institute of innovation and technology is organising an event on how Covid-19 has impacted the transport and mobility sector.

Friday 16 April: Commissioner Timmermans participates via videoconference call in the EU Africa Business Forum session on accelerating EU-Africa partnerships for green energy transition in Africa

Like this: Like Loading...