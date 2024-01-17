Business

Euro zone consumer inflation in December

Jan 17(Reuters) – EU statistics office Eurostat released on Wednesday the following harmonised data on December 2023 consumer prices in the 20-nation euro zone.

The table includes the core rate of inflation referred to by the European Central Bank, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food costs.

Euro area inflation rates in % for main components, measured by HICPs

Weight (‰)Annual rateMonthly rate
2023Dec 22Jul 23Aug 23Sept 23Oct 23Nov 23Dec 23Dec 23
All-items HICP10000.09.25.35.24.32.92.42.90.2
> excluding energy897.77.26.76.35.54.94.34.00.3
> excluding energy, unprocessed food852.76.96.66.25.55.04.23.90.3
> excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco697.95.25.55.34.54.23.63.40.5
> excluding energy, seasonal food872.37.26.66.25.45.04.23.90.3
> excluding tobacco978.69.35.35.24.32.82.32.80.2
Food, alcohol & tobacco199.813.810.89.78.87.46.96.10.0
> excluding processed food, alcohol & tobacco154.814.311.310.39.48.47.15.9-0.2
> excluding unprocessed food45.012.09.27.86.64.56.36.80.4
Energy102.325.5-6.1-3.3-4.6-11.2-11.5-6.7-1.6
Non-energy industrial goods262.76.45.04.74.13.52.92.50.0
Services435.34.45.65.54.74.64.04.00.7

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

