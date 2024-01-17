Euro zone consumer inflation in December

Jan 17(Reuters) – EU statistics office Eurostat released on Wednesday the following harmonised data on December 2023 consumer prices in the 20-nation euro zone.
The table includes the core rate of inflation referred to by the European Central Bank, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food costs.
Euro area inflation rates in % for main components, measured by HICPs
|Weight (‰)
|Annual rate
|Monthly rate
|2023
|Dec 22
|Jul 23
|Aug 23
|Sept 23
|Oct 23
|Nov 23
|Dec 23
|Dec 23
|All-items HICP
|10000.0
|9.2
|5.3
|5.2
|4.3
|2.9
|2.4
|2.9
|0.2
|> excluding energy
|897.7
|7.2
|6.7
|6.3
|5.5
|4.9
|4.3
|4.0
|0.3
|> excluding energy, unprocessed food
|852.7
|6.9
|6.6
|6.2
|5.5
|5.0
|4.2
|3.9
|0.3
|> excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco
|697.9
|5.2
|5.5
|5.3
|4.5
|4.2
|3.6
|3.4
|0.5
|> excluding energy, seasonal food
|872.3
|7.2
|6.6
|6.2
|5.4
|5.0
|4.2
|3.9
|0.3
|> excluding tobacco
|978.6
|9.3
|5.3
|5.2
|4.3
|2.8
|2.3
|2.8
|0.2
|Food, alcohol & tobacco
|199.8
|13.8
|10.8
|9.7
|8.8
|7.4
|6.9
|6.1
|0.0
|> excluding processed food, alcohol & tobacco
|154.8
|14.3
|11.3
|10.3
|9.4
|8.4
|7.1
|5.9
|-0.2
|> excluding unprocessed food
|45.0
|12.0
|9.2
|7.8
|6.6
|4.5
|6.3
|6.8
|0.4
|Energy
|102.3
|25.5
|-6.1
|-3.3
|-4.6
|-11.2
|-11.5
|-6.7
|-1.6
|Non-energy industrial goods
|262.7
|6.4
|5.0
|4.7
|4.1
|3.5
|2.9
|2.5
|0.0
|Services
|435.3
|4.4
|5.6
|5.5
|4.7
|4.6
|4.0
|4.0
|0.7
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators
(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)