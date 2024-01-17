Euro zone consumer inflation in December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 17(Reuters) – EU statistics office Eurostat released on Wednesday the following harmonised data on December 2023 consumer prices in the 20-nation euro zone.

The table includes the core rate of inflation referred to by the European Central Bank, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food costs.

Euro area inflation rates in % for main components, measured by HICPs

Weight (‰) Annual rate Monthly rate 2023 Dec 22 Jul 23 Aug 23 Sept 23 Oct 23 Nov 23 Dec 23 Dec 23 All-items HICP 10000.0 9.2 5.3 5.2 4.3 2.9 2.4 2.9 0.2 > excluding energy 897.7 7.2 6.7 6.3 5.5 4.9 4.3 4.0 0.3 > excluding energy, unprocessed food 852.7 6.9 6.6 6.2 5.5 5.0 4.2 3.9 0.3 > excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 697.9 5.2 5.5 5.3 4.5 4.2 3.6 3.4 0.5 > excluding energy, seasonal food 872.3 7.2 6.6 6.2 5.4 5.0 4.2 3.9 0.3 > excluding tobacco 978.6 9.3 5.3 5.2 4.3 2.8 2.3 2.8 0.2 Food, alcohol & tobacco 199.8 13.8 10.8 9.7 8.8 7.4 6.9 6.1 0.0 > excluding processed food, alcohol & tobacco 154.8 14.3 11.3 10.3 9.4 8.4 7.1 5.9 -0.2 > excluding unprocessed food 45.0 12.0 9.2 7.8 6.6 4.5 6.3 6.8 0.4 Energy 102.3 25.5 -6.1 -3.3 -4.6 -11.2 -11.5 -6.7 -1.6 Non-energy industrial goods 262.7 6.4 5.0 4.7 4.1 3.5 2.9 2.5 0.0 Services 435.3 4.4 5.6 5.5 4.7 4.6 4.0 4.0 0.7

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

