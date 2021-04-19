Euro zone current account surplus narrows in February

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The euro zone’s current account surplus narrowed in February on lower net exports of goods and services, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

The bloc of 19 countries sharing the euro recorded a current account surplus of 25.9 billion euros in February, down from 34.7 billion euros in January, according to adjusted figures.

Based on unadjusted data, the surplus widened to 13.3 billion euros from 5.6 billion euros.

In the 12 months to February, the current account surplus widened to 2.3% of the bloc’s GDP from 2.2% in the preceding 12 month period.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...