Euro zone current account surplus surges in December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The euro zone’s current account surplus widened in December on a rise in the trade surplus and a narrower deficit in secondary income, which includes outflows such as remittances and taxes, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

The bloc of 19 countries sharing the euro recorded a current account surplus of 36.7 billion euros in December, up from 25.1 billion euros in November and also well above the 20.1 billion registered a year earlier, according to adjusted figures.

In the 12 months to December, the current account surplus was 2.2% of the bloc’s GDP, down from 2.3% in the preceding 12 month period.

