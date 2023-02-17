Euro zone current account surplus widens in Dec

Reading Time: < 1 minute

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) – The euro zone’s current account surplus widened in December as cheaper energy lowered the bloc’s import bill, European Central Bank data showed .

The euro zone recorded an adjusted current surplus of 15.90 billion euros in December after a surplus of 12.79 billion on lower imports and a higher primary income, which includes items such as wages and earnings on investments.

The euro zone ran large current account surpluses for years but a surge in energy costs last year pushed it into a rare deficit, even if that trend has now appeared to revert

