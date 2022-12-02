Euro zone producer prices fall more than expected m/m in Oct

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices fell more than expected month-on-month in October and decelerated sharply year-on-year, underlining economists’ expectations that inflation may have peaked.
The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 2.9% month-on-month in October for a 30.8% year-on-year rise, decelerating from an 41.9% annual increase in September.
It is the first time since May 2020 that producer prices have declined month on month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 2.0% monthly fall and a 31.5% year-on-year rise.
The overall monthly fall was mainly a result of a 6.9% monthly decline in energy price which pulled down the whole index. Year-on-year, energy price growth decelerated to 65.8% from 108.0% in September.
Producer prices are an early indication of trends in consumer prices, which the European Central Bank want to keep at 2.0% in the medium term.
Consumer inflation in November eased far more than expected, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
% change compared with previous month
|May 22
|Jun 22
|Jul 22
|Aug 22
|Sep 22
|Oct 22
|Euro area
|Total industry
|0.6
|1.3
|4.0
|5.0
|1.6
|-2.9
|Total industry excluding energy
|1.2
|0.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.5
|Intermediate goods
|1.7
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|Energy
|-0.5
|3.2
|9.3
|11.9
|3.1
|-6.9
|Capital goods
|0.6
|0.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|Durable consumer goods
|0.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|Non-durable consumer goods
|1.1
|0.8
|1.2
|0.8
|0.9
|1.1
|EU
|Total industry
|0.7
|1.5
|3.9
|4.9
|1.4
|-2.5
|Total industry excluding energy
|1.4
|0.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.5
|Intermediate goods
|1.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|Energy
|-0.1
|3.6
|8.5
|11.9
|2.5
|-6.6
|Capital goods
|0.7
|0.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|Durable consumer goods
|0.8
|0.8
|0.9
|0.4
|0.4
|0.5
|Non-durable consumer goods
|1.3
|0.7
|1.2
|0.9
|1.0
|1.2
Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
% change compared with same month of the previous year
|May 22
|Jun 22
|Jul 22
|Aug 22
|Sep 22
|Oct 22
|Euro area
|Total industry
|36.2
|36.1
|38.1
|43.4
|41.9
|30.8
|Total industry excluding energy
|16.0
|15.7
|15.1
|14.6
|14.5
|14.0
|Intermediate goods
|25.1
|24.0
|21.5
|20.0
|18.9
|17.4
|Energy
|93.9
|93.4
|98.0
|117.3
|108.0
|65.8
|Capital goods
|7.5
|7.6
|7.9
|7.8
|7.6
|7.5
|Durable consumer goods
|9.1
|9.6
|9.8
|9.9
|9.8
|9.8
|Non-durable consumer goods
|12.1
|12.6
|13.8
|14.5
|15.2
|16.0
|EU
|Total industry
|36.3
|36.3
|38.1
|43.2
|41.4
|31.2
|Total industry excluding energy
|16.7
|16.2
|15.7
|15.2
|15.0
|14.5
|Intermediate goods
|25.4
|24.3
|21.7
|20.1
|19.0
|17.6
|Energy
|92.5
|92.6
|96.9
|115.8
|105.2
|67.0
|Capital goods
|7.9
|7.9
|8.1
|8.1
|7.9
|7.7
|Durable consumer goods
|9.6
|10.1
|10.3
|10.3
|10.1
|10.1
|Non-durable consumer goods
|13.1
|13.5
|14.8
|15.6
|16.4
|17.1