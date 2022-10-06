Euro zone retail sales fall as expected in August

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales fell in August, data showed on Thursday, pointing to a weakness in consumer demand and underlining expectations of an approaching recession.
The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.3% month-on-month for a 2.0% year-on-year drop.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% monthly fall and a 1.7% year-on-year decline.
The fall in retail sales, seen as a proxy for consumer demand, underlines economists’ expectations that the euro zone is likely to go in to a recession in the coming quarters, hit by the energy price shock created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The sales decline in August came despite a sharp rise in the volume of sales of car fuels during the holiday season, which rose 3.2% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, but failed to offset falling sales of food and drinks and internet or mail order shopping.
Non-food retail sales overall did rise by 0.2% in August, although that was down 3.0% from a year earlier.
The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in August.
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month*
|Mar 22
|Apr 22
|May 22
|Jun 22
|Jul 22
|Aug 22
|Euro area
|Total retail trade
|0.3
|-0.4
|0.1
|-1.0
|-0.4
|-0.3
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|1.0
|-1.7
|-0.8
|-0.1
|-0.2
|-0.8
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|-0.4
|-0.5
|1.7
|-1.7
|-0.7
|0.2
|Mail orders and internet
|-3.0
|1.8
|-0.1
|-1.9
|4.3
|-3.8
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|-0.8
|1.5
|0.0
|-1.0
|0.6
|3.2
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year*
|Mar 22
|Apr 22
|May 22
|Jun 22
|Jul 22
|Aug 22
|Euro area
|Total retail trade
|1.8
|4.4
|0.7
|-3.0
|-1.2
|-2.0
|Food, drinks, tobacco
|-2.8
|-3.4
|-3.9
|-2.7
|-2.2
|-2.0
|Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:
|4.5
|9.2
|3.1
|-3.8
|-1.3
|-3.0
|Mail orders and internet
|-12.7
|-12.1
|-11.0
|-10.6
|1.8
|-6.0
|Automotive fuel in specialised stores
|10.9
|15.7
|5.9
|1.3
|0.7
|5.1
For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators