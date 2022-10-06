Euro zone retail sales fall as expected in August

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales fell in August, data showed on Thursday, pointing to a weakness in consumer demand and underlining expectations of an approaching recession.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.3% month-on-month for a 2.0% year-on-year drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% monthly fall and a 1.7% year-on-year decline.

The fall in retail sales, seen as a proxy for consumer demand, underlines economists’ expectations that the euro zone is likely to go in to a recession in the coming quarters, hit by the energy price shock created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The sales decline in August came despite a sharp rise in the volume of sales of car fuels during the holiday season, which rose 3.2% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, but failed to offset falling sales of food and drinks and internet or mail order shopping.

Non-food retail sales overall did rise by 0.2% in August, although that was down 3.0% from a year earlier.

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the previous month*

Mar 22 Apr 22 May 22 Jun 22 Jul 22 Aug 22 Euro area Total retail trade 0.3 -0.4 0.1 -1.0 -0.4 -0.3 Food, drinks, tobacco 1.0 -1.7 -0.8 -0.1 -0.2 -0.8 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -0.4 -0.5 1.7 -1.7 -0.7 0.2 Mail orders and internet -3.0 1.8 -0.1 -1.9 4.3 -3.8 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -0.8 1.5 0.0 -1.0 0.6 3.2

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the same month of the previous year*

Mar 22 Apr 22 May 22 Jun 22 Jul 22 Aug 22 Euro area Total retail trade 1.8 4.4 0.7 -3.0 -1.2 -2.0 Food, drinks, tobacco -2.8 -3.4 -3.9 -2.7 -2.2 -2.0 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 4.5 9.2 3.1 -3.8 -1.3 -3.0 Mail orders and internet -12.7 -12.1 -11.0 -10.6 1.8 -6.0 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 10.9 15.7 5.9 1.3 0.7 5.1

For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

