Euro zone retail sales fall as expected in August

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales fell in August, data showed on Thursday, pointing to a weakness in consumer demand and underlining expectations of an approaching recession.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.3% month-on-month for a 2.0% year-on-year drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% monthly fall and a 1.7% year-on-year decline.

The fall in retail sales, seen as a proxy for consumer demand, underlines economists’ expectations that the euro zone is likely to go in to a recession in the coming quarters, hit by the energy price shock created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The sales decline in August came despite a sharp rise in the volume of sales of car fuels during the holiday season, which rose 3.2% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, but failed to offset falling sales of food and drinks and internet or mail order shopping.

Non-food retail sales overall did rise by 0.2% in August, although that was down 3.0% from a year earlier.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in August.

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the previous month*

Mar 22Apr 22May 22Jun 22Jul 22Aug 22
Euro area
Total retail trade0.3-0.40.1-1.0-0.4-0.3
Food, drinks, tobacco1.0-1.7-0.8-0.1-0.2-0.8
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:-0.4-0.51.7-1.7-0.70.2
Mail orders and internet-3.01.8-0.1-1.94.3-3.8
Automotive fuel in specialised stores-0.81.50.0-1.00.63.2

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the same month of the previous year*

Mar 22Apr 22May 22Jun 22Jul 22Aug 22
Euro area
Total retail trade1.84.40.7-3.0-1.2-2.0
Food, drinks, tobacco-2.8-3.4-3.9-2.7-2.2-2.0
Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:4.59.23.1-3.8-1.3-3.0
Mail orders and internet-12.7-12.1-11.0-10.61.8-6.0
Automotive fuel in specialised stores10.915.75.91.30.75.1

For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

