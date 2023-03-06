Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in January

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales rebounded much less than expected month-on-month in January and were still lower than 12 months earlier, underlining the weakness of consumer demand in euro zone and the broader economic slowdown, data showed on Monday.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3% month-on-month in January for a 2.3% year-on-year decline.

This fell well short of expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who forecast a 1.0% month-on-month rise and a 1.8% year-on-year fall.

Economists see retail sales as a good proxy indicator for consumer demand, which has suffered because of rampant inflation, triggered mainly by rising energy and food prices, but also seeping into other sectors of the economy.

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the previous month (calendar and seasonally adjusted)

Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Jan 23 Euro area Total retail trade -0.1 0.9 -1.4 0.7 -1.7* 0.3 Food, drinks, tobacco -0.7 0.5 -1.3 -0.5 -2.1 1.8 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.3 1.4 -2.0 1.7 -2.5 0.8 Mail orders and internet -4.0 3.0 -1.5 -0.3 -3.6 -2.9 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.9 -0.6 -0.1 0.8 0.5 -1.5 EU Total retail trade 0.0 0.8 -1.3 0.8 -1.6 0.3 Food, drinks, tobacco -0.6 0.3 -1.1 -0.3 -2.4 1.8 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.2 1.4 -1.9 1.6 -2.5 1.1 Mail orders and internet -3.3 2.7 -1.2 -0.1 -3.5 -2.6 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.9 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.8 -2.1

* The monthly percentage change for December 2022 has been revised from -2.7% to -1.6% in the euro area (EA19)

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the same month of the previous year (calendar adjusted)

Aug 22 Sep 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Dec 22 Jan 23 Euro area Total retail trade -1.3 0.1 -2.5 -2.5 -2.8 -2.3 Food, drinks, tobacco -1.3 -2.0 -3.9 -4.5 -6.4 -5.0 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -2.2 0.8 -2.3 -2.0 -0.9 -1.0 Mail orders and internet -5.5 -1.6 -5.2 -7.1 -6.9 -10.1 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 4.7 3.6 2.1 3.7 3.9 5.4 EU Total retail trade -0.9 0.3 -2.2 -2.0 -2.5 -2.2 Food, drinks, tobacco -0.9 -1.8 -3.5 -3.9 -6.1 -4.7 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: -1.9 0.8 -2.3 -1.7 -1.0 -1.0 Mail orders and internet -4.7 -0.8 -3.9 -6.2 -6.3 -9.4 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 5.1 4.8 3.2 5.0 5.9 5.6

For Eurostat release, click on:

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first