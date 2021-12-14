European Commission to issue €50 billion in long-term bonds by June 2022 to finance the recovery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following the successful start of borrowing to finance the NextGenerationEU recovery in June 2021, and in line with its strategy for open and transparent communication to financial markets, the European Commission has today announced its issuance plans to cover the funding needs under NextGenerationEU for the first half of 2022. The plan foresees the issuance of €50 billion of long-term EU-Bonds between January and June 2022, to be complemented by short-term EU-Bills. On that basis, the Commission will continue to be able to cover all payments due under the Recovery and Resilience Facility and all other programmes under the NextGenerationEU recovery instrument over that period.

The current funding plan is based on the latest forecasts for forthcoming NextGenerationEU payment needs. Given that the Recovery and Resilience Facility – which accounts for 90% of payments under NextGenerationEU – is a performance-based instrument and that payments in 2022 will be conditional on the completion of the milestones and targets in Member States’ national Recovery and Resilience Plans, the precise funding needs and timings of payments may vary. Any changes will be communicated to the market in a timely and transparent way. Today also marks the Commission’s adoption of the Annual Borrowing Decision for 2022.

This decision includes the maximum amounts that the Commission is authorised to borrow by the end of the year. Commissioner in charge of Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn, said: “In 2022, the Commission will continue to raise funds to finance the recovery and build a better and more resilient future for all. With volumes of €50 billion in the first half of the year, we expect to retain a strong presence in the markets, helping Member States on their path to recovery as well as supporting capital market integration and the international role of the euro.” In 2022, the Commission intends to issue both conventional and NextGenerationEU green bonds, both via syndications and auctions. The Commission will announce its issuance plans for the second half of the year in June 2022.