European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

I have just learned that my regular scheduled #COVID19 test before the College came back positive. I am now self-isolating as required. Stay safe. — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) October 27, 2020

“I have just learned that my regular scheduled COVID19 test …came back positive. I am now self-isolating as required,” Schinas said on Twitter.

