European Nations League Roundup

Italy were held by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland beaten by the Netherlands while the Czech Republic beat neighbours Slovakkia. This is a round up of the results of the matches held on Friday evening,
The Azzurri began their 2020 Nations League campaign with their first game since November 2019, as Euro 2020 was postponed due to the lockdown. Bosnia-Herzegovina took the lead when a corner was flicked on twice for Dzeko to then let it bounce and fire in on the turn from six yards. The Roma striker had also opened the scoring when these sides met in Turin last year, but Italy went on to win 2-1.
The Italian National team equalised after Insigne pulled back for Stefano Sensi on the slide from just inside the area and it took a deflection off Toni Sunjic to wrong-foot Sehic into the far bottom corner.
Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn scored just past the hour mark to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Poland in their Nations League clash on Friday as heavy home pressure finally paid dividends at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Netherlands, runners-up in last year’s inaugural edition of the competition, were playing their first game since the departure of coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona last month but kept up their crisp performances of the last two years.
Gavin Whyte’s late header earned 10-man Northern Ireland an unlikely 1-1 draw and their first ever Nations League point against Romania in Bucharest, but Ian Baraclough owed a huge debt to his goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Scotland were pegged back and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Israel in their Nations League group opener at Hampden Park.
The Czech Republic claimed a 3-1 away win over neighbouring Slovakia after finally breaking down their opponents with three second-half goals.
Results :
A1 Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
A1 Netherlands 1-0 Poland
B1 Norway 1-2 Austria
B1 Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland
B2 Scotland 1-1 Israel
B2 Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic
C4 Belarus 0-2 Albania
C4 Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan