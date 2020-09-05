European Nations League Roundup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy were held by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland beaten by the Netherlands while the Czech Republic beat neighbours Slovakkia. This is a round up of the results of the matches held on Friday evening,

The Azzurri began their 2020 Nations League campaign with their first game since November 2019, as Euro 2020 was postponed due to the lockdown. Bosnia-Herzegovina took the lead when a corner was flicked on twice for Dzeko to then let it bounce and fire in on the turn from six yards. The Roma striker had also opened the scoring when these sides met in Turin last year, but Italy went on to win 2-1.

Italy’s forward Lorenzo Insigne (L) in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

The Italian National team equalised after Insigne pulled back for Stefano Sensi on the slide from just inside the area and it took a deflection off Toni Sunjic to wrong-foot Sehic into the far bottom corner.

Dutch player Memphis Depay (C) in action during the UEFA Nations League A group 1 qualifying match between the Netherlands and Poland at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn scored just past the hour mark to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Poland in their Nations League clash on Friday as heavy home pressure finally paid dividends at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Netherlands, runners-up in last year’s inaugural edition of the competition, were playing their first game since the departure of coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona last month but kept up their crisp performances of the last two years.

Romania’s Alexandru Cretu (L) in action against Northern Ireland’s George Saville during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Romania and Northern Ireland, in Bucharest, Romania, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Gavin Whyte’s late header earned 10-man Northern Ireland an unlikely 1-1 draw and their first ever Nations League point against Romania in Bucharest, but Ian Baraclough owed a huge debt to his goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor (L) of Scotland during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Scotland at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Scotland were pegged back and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Israel in their Nations League group opener at Hampden Park.

Lukas Haraslin (R) of Slovakia and Lukas Provod (L) of Czech Republic in action during the UEFA Nations League group stage soccer match between Slovakia and Czech Republic in Bratislava, Slovakia, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

The Czech Republic claimed a 3-1 away win over neighbouring Slovakia after finally breaking down their opponents with three second-half goals.

Results :

A1 Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina A1 Netherlands 1-0 Poland B1 Norway 1-2 Austria B1 Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland B2 Scotland 1-1 Israel B2 Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic C4 Belarus 0-2 Albania C4 Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan

